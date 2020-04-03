Firefighters Battling Second Alarm Apartment Fire in Waldorf

On Friday, April 3, 2020, at approximately 11:15 a.m., firefighters from Waldorf, La Plata and surrounding departments responded to 6006 New Forest Court in Waldorf, for the reported apartment fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-story apartment building with fire showing from the second floor and roof, firefighters immediately requested a second alarm.

Firefighters are currently battling the fire and reporting fire in at least one apartment with the fire spreading

As of 11:25 a.m., Evacuation tones have been sounded and all firefighters have been ordered to evaluate the structure due to safety issues.

Smallwood Drive West is currently shut down due to fire hose lines in the roadway, avoid the area.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the http://www.ccvfireems.org/

