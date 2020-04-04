Two Alarm Apartment Fire in Waldorf Caused by Improperly Discarded Smoking Materials, Over $800,000 in Damage with 16 Apartment Units Damaged

UPDATE: On Friday, April 3, 2020, at approximately 11:12 a.m., firefighters from Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding departments responded to 6006 New Forest Court in Waldorf, for the reported apartment fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two story wood framed apartment complex with fire showing from the first and second floor and roof.

A second alarm was immediately requested and over 60 firefighters from Charles, St. Mary’s, and Prince George’s County responded to the scene and controlled the fire in 20 minutes.

The owner is identified as St. Charles Apartments, with the loss of structure and contents estimated at $800,000.00

Smoke alarms were resent and activated, no sprinkler systems were present.

The accidental fire was determined to be caused by improperly discarded smoking materials on the balcony of a second floor apartment.

Just after 11:00 a.m., apartment maintenance staff witnessed smoke coming from behind the apartments and went to investigate. The staff noticed a fire on the balcony and immediately started to evacuate multiple residences of the apartments.

Four apartments sustained significant damage as a result of the fire. The occupants in a total of 16 units were affected by the incident and are displaced at this time.

The American Red Cross was notified and will be assisting the displaced occupants.

4/03/2020: On Friday, April 3, 2020, at approximately 11:15 a.m., firefighters from Waldorf, La Plata and surrounding departments responded to 6006 New Forest Court in Waldorf, for the reported apartment fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-story apartment building with fire showing from the second floor and roof, firefighters immediately requested a second alarm.

Firefighters are currently battling the fire and reporting fire in at least one apartment with the fire spreading

As of 11:25 a.m., Evacuation tones have been sounded and all firefighters have been ordered to evaluate the structure due to safety issues.

Smallwood Drive West is currently shut down due to fire hose lines in the roadway, avoid the area.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the http://www.ccvfireems.org/

