House Completely Destroyed After Fire in Nanjemoy, Cause Still Under Investigation

On Thursday, April 2, 2020, at approximately 5:47 p.m., firefighters from Nanjemoy Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding departments responded to 3875 Oak Grove Place in Nanjemoy, for the reported structure fire.

30 firefighters responded to the scene an found a two-story single family residence on the ground with the remaining structure and content smoldering.

The owner has been identified as Courtney Davis

Two firefighters were treated and released for minor injuries.

The estimated loss of structure and contents is valued at $300,000

Smoke alarms were present, but unknown if activated.

The fire was discovered by a nearby resident. The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation.

The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire and had been burning for a significant amount of time before being discovered. The house and it’s contents were completely destroyed. The fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office Southern Region at 443-550-6835

