Maryland Reports 3,125 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases and 53 Deaths, Increase of 367 Cases and 11 Deaths in Last 24 Hours

Maryland COVID-19 Cases as of Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.

Number of Confirmed Cases: 3,125

Number of negative test results: 22,485

Number of Deaths: 53 (11 more)

Hospitalizations: 821 ever hospitalized (157 more from Friday, April 3, 2020)

Released From Isolation: 159

These are the only confirmed cases that the Maryland Department of Health has reported. There is a delay for results to reach the state from labs. Also, the state has assigned some cases from one county to another but are doing the best they can to keep the information as accurate as possible.

Cases and Deaths by County (deaths):

Allegany 3

Anne Arundel 289, (6)

Baltimore City 343, (6)

Baltimore County 491, (4)

Calvert 33, (1)

Caroline 4

Carroll 134, (6)

Cecil 33, (1)

Charles 95, (1)

Dorchester 1

Frederick 73, (2)

Garrett 3

Harford 44

Howard 180, (3)

Kent 5

Montgomery 640, (9)

Prince George’s 653, (13)

Queen Anne’s 13

St. Mary’s 34 (SMCHD Reports 40 Cases)

Somerset 4

Talbot 6

Washington 29

Wicomico 8, (1)

Worcester 7

