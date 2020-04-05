Maryland Reporting 3,609 Cases of COVID-19 and 67 Deaths, Increase of 484 Cases and 11 Deaths

Maryland COVID-19 Cases as of Sunday, April 5, 2020 at 11:30 a.m.

Number of Confirmed Cases: 3,609

Number of negative test results: 24,728

Number of Deaths: 67

Hospitalizations: 936 ever hospitalized

Released From Isolation: 159

These are the only confirmed cases that the Maryland Department of Health has reported. There is a delay for results to reach the state from labs. Also, the state has assigned some cases from one county to another but are doing the best they can to keep the information as accurate as possible.

Allegany 6

Anne Arundel 319, (6)

Baltimore City 394, (7)

Baltimore County 590, (6)

Calvert 39, (1)

Caroline 4

Carroll 142, (8)

Cecil 36, (1)

Charles 111, (2)

Dorchester 1

Frederick 112, (3)

Garrett 3

Harford 52

Howard 199, (3)

Kent 5

Montgomery 693, (13)

Prince George’s 785, (16)

Queen Anne’s 13

St. Mary’s 40 (SMCHD Reports 46)

Somerset 4

Talbot 7

Washington 34

Wicomico 11, (1)

Worcester 9

