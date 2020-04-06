Maryland Reporting 4,045 COVID-19 Cases, Increase of 436 Cases and 24 Deaths Overnight

COVID-19 Cases for Monday, April 6, 2020, Maryland is reporting 4,045 confirmed cases with 91 deaths, an increase of 436 cases and 24 deaths overnight.

Number of Confirmed Cases: 4,045

Number of negative test results: 25,572

Number of Deaths: 91

Hospitalizations: 1,059 ever hospitalized

Released From Isolation: 184

Cases and Deaths by County (deaths):



Allegany 6 Anne Arundel 343, (8) Baltimore City 435, (8) Baltimore County 648, (11) Calvert 40, (1) Caroline 6 Carroll 150, (10) Cecil 37, (1) Charles 129, (2) Dorchester 1 Frederick 138, (4) Garrett 3 Harford 55 Howard 214, (3) Kent 5 Montgomery 793, (19) Prince George’s 916, (23) Queen Anne’s 15 St. Mary’s 41 (SMCHD Reports 50 Cases) Somerset 4 Talbot 8 Washington 37 Wicomico 11, (1) Worcester 10

Cases by Age Range and Gender:



0-9 16 10-19 76 20-29 469 30-39 718 40-49 737 50-59 825 60-69 597 70-79 407 80+ 200 Female: 2,155 Male: 1,890