Maryland Reporting 4,045 COVID-19 Cases, Increase of 436 Cases and 24 Deaths Overnight

April 6, 2020

COVID-19 Cases for Monday, April 6, 2020, Maryland is reporting 4,045 confirmed cases with 91 deaths, an increase of 436 cases and 24 deaths overnight.

Number of Confirmed Cases: 4,045
Number of negative test results: 25,572
Number of Deaths: 91
Hospitalizations: 1,059 ever hospitalized
Released From Isolation: 184

Cases and Deaths by County (deaths):

Allegany 6
Anne Arundel 343,   (8)
Baltimore City 435,   (8)
Baltimore County 648,   (11)
Calvert 40,     (1)
Caroline 6
Carroll 150,   (10)
Cecil 37,      (1)
Charles 129,    (2)
Dorchester 1
Frederick 138,    (4)
Garrett 3
Harford 55
Howard 214,    (3)
Kent 5
Montgomery 793,    (19)
Prince George’s 916,    (23)
Queen Anne’s 15
St. Mary’s 41 (SMCHD Reports 50 Cases)
Somerset 4
Talbot 8
Washington 37
Wicomico 11,      (1)
Worcester 10

Cases by Age Range and Gender:

0-9 16
10-19 76
20-29 469
30-39 718
40-49 737
50-59 825
60-69 597
70-79 407
80+ 200
Female: 2,155       Male: 1,890


