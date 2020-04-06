Maryland Reporting 4,045 COVID-19 Cases, Increase of 436 Cases and 24 Deaths Overnight

COVID-19 Cases for Monday, April 6, 2020, Maryland is reporting 4,045 confirmed cases with 91 deaths, an increase of 436 cases and 24 deaths overnight.
Number of Confirmed Cases: 4,045
Number of negative test results: 25,572
Number of Deaths: 91
Hospitalizations: 1,059 ever hospitalized
Released From Isolation: 184
Cases and Deaths by County (deaths):
|Allegany
|6
|Anne Arundel
|343, (8)
|Baltimore City
|435, (8)
|Baltimore County
|648, (11)
|Calvert
|40, (1)
|Caroline
|6
|Carroll
|150, (10)
|Cecil
|37, (1)
|Charles
|129, (2)
|Dorchester
|1
|Frederick
|138, (4)
|Garrett
|3
|Harford
|55
|Howard
|214, (3)
|Kent
|5
|Montgomery
|793, (19)
|Prince George’s
|916, (23)
|Queen Anne’s
|15
|St. Mary’s
|41 (SMCHD Reports 50 Cases)
|Somerset
|4
|Talbot
|8
|Washington
|37
|Wicomico
|11, (1)
|Worcester
|10
Cases by Age Range and Gender:
|0-9
|16
|10-19
|76
|20-29
|469
|30-39
|718
|40-49
|737
|50-59
|825
|60-69
|597
|70-79
|407
|80+
|200
|Female: 2,155 Male: 1,890