Firefighters Respond to House Fire in Bryantown

On Monday, April 6, 2020, at approximately 8:50 a.m., firefighters from Charles and St. Mary’s County responded to 13705 Edelen Drive in Bryantown, for the reported house on fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a two story residence with fire showing from the chimney and side of the house.

52 volunteers responded and extinguished the fire in under 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal was requested to investigate the cause.

Firefighters reported the fire originated in the fireplace and extended to the residence.

