St. Mary’s County Transit System to Implement Service Reductions Effective Immediately

To mitigate the spread of COVID-19, PLEASE USE PUBLIC TRANSIT FOR ESSENTIAL TRAVEL ONLY. Essential travel means taking trips to work, hospitals, health care providers, pharmacies, grocery stores, banks, food distribution centers, schools, to provide care for family members, and other similar destinations. By reducing unnecessary travel, transit becomes safer for those who depend on it, especially essential health care workers, and for those who operate it.

For the health and safety of all, St. Mary’s County Transit System (STS) has enacted enhanced daily wipe-down of buses and paratransit vehicles; and disinfecting areas with high passenger touchpoints.

Effective, April 6, to more efficiently deploy resources to core bus service, STS will temporarily discontinue the following bus routes: Rt. 3, Rt.6, Rt.14, Rt.7 on Saturdays. Riders needing assistance with trip planning can contact the STS Transit Information Contact Center from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 301-475-4200 ext. 1120 or 1121.

Service Status

St. Mary’s County STS Bus System will implement **New** service reductions on all parts of the STS System modes effective Monday, April 6, 2020.

Local Fixed Route Bus – to minimize operator contact, passenger must place fare or ticket in the fare box or show their monthly pass or daily pass while boarding the bus.

No more than 9 passengers are allowed on the bus at a time. Additional riders must wait until the following hour to ride the bus. First responders and medical service workers will be given priority boarding.

Monday through Friday STS will follow these supplemental schedules:

Rt. 7 Southern Route- Every hour, 6 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Rt. 11 Great Mills/California Route- Every hour, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rt. 12 Leonardtown Route NB/SB- Every hour, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday STS will follow these supplemental schedules:

Rt. 11 Great Mills/California Route- Every hour, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rt. 12 Leonardtown Route NB/SB- Every hour, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday Service

No Service on Sunday, April 12, 2020, in observance of the Easter Holiday.

Sunday schedule starting April 19, 2020:

Rt. 11 Great Mills/California Route – 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rt. 12 Leonardtown – 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mobility – ADA and SSTAP paratransit service will continue to book and provide medical trips such as dialysis, chemotherapy, hospitals, clinics, mental health facilities, as well as trips to pharmacies and grocery stores.

All other trips are canceled until further notice.

All eligibility certification will continue as usual, please mail or make an appointment.

STS Transit Office – STS office will be open on a limited basis, residents are asked to call the STS dispatcher at 301-475-4200, ext. 1120 for an appointment for the purchase of tickets or passes or request a paratransit application or employment application to be mailed. Tickets and Passes are also available for purchase from the STS Drivers.

Lost & Found – retrieval of lost & found items may be delayed unless they are related to safety and security, such as medical devices, cell phones and personal identification. Please call the STS dispatcher at 301-475-4200, ext. 1120.

COVID-19 Prevention Tips

These everyday preventive steps have proven effective at slowing the spread of respiratory illnesses like colds and flu:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue, your sleeve or your elbow.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using standard cleaning practices.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, except when seeking medical care.

Stay informed by visiting the St. Mary’s County Government website at www.stmarysmd.com.