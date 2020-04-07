Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Owner/Operator of Truck Pictured in Solomons

April 7, 2020

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the owner/operator of the vehicle pictured below.

The vehicle was in the area of the Solomons Fastop located at 13888 Solomons Island Rd South on Sunday, April 5 around 10:00 a.m.

Anyone with information about this vehicle or the driver of the vehicle is asked to please email Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputy H. Wilder at herschel.wilder@calvertcountymd.gov or use the “Submit a Tip” feature on our mobile app.


4 Responses to Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Owner/Operator of Truck Pictured in Solomons

  1. You are rather vague in the reporting on April 7, 2020 at 9:20 am

    Any particular reason the Sheriff’s office is searching for the owner/ operator?

    Reply
  2. Anonymous on April 7, 2020 at 10:04 am

    That’s not gonna be easy in Southern Maryland because there’s like 300,000 trucks that look just like it. Without a license tag number it will be nearly impossible.

    Reply
  3. Joe blow on April 7, 2020 at 10:07 am

    Great reporting ! WTF!

    Reply
  4. Anonymous #13 on April 7, 2020 at 12:47 pm

    Doesn’t it have a VIN number? Papers in the glove box? What does the white sign on the door say? Was it reported stolen? Geez, great detective work, folks.

    Reply

