Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Owner/Operator of Truck Pictured in Solomons

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the owner/operator of the vehicle pictured below.
The vehicle was in the area of the Solomons Fastop located at 13888 Solomons Island Rd South on Sunday, April 5 around 10:00 a.m.
Anyone with information about this vehicle or the driver of the vehicle is asked to please email Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputy H. Wilder at herschel.wilder@calvertcountymd.gov or use the “Submit a Tip” feature on our mobile app.
Any particular reason the Sheriff’s office is searching for the owner/ operator?
That’s not gonna be easy in Southern Maryland because there’s like 300,000 trucks that look just like it. Without a license tag number it will be nearly impossible.
Great reporting ! WTF!
Doesn’t it have a VIN number? Papers in the glove box? What does the white sign on the door say? Was it reported stolen? Geez, great detective work, folks.