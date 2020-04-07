Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Owner/Operator of Truck Pictured in Solomons

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the owner/operator of the vehicle pictured below.

The vehicle was in the area of the Solomons Fastop located at 13888 Solomons Island Rd South on Sunday, April 5 around 10:00 a.m.

Anyone with information about this vehicle or the driver of the vehicle is asked to please email Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputy H. Wilder at herschel.wilder@calvertcountymd.gov or use the “Submit a Tip” feature on our mobile app.

