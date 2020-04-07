Maryland Reporting 4,371 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases and 103 Deaths, Over 320 Cases and 12 Deaths Overnight

As of Tuesday, April 7, 2020, Maryland is reporting 4,371 confirmed cases and 103 deaths, an increase of 326 cases and 12 deaths overnight.

Number of Confirmed Cases: 4,371

Number of negative test results: 27,256

Number of Deaths: 103

Hospitalizations: 1,106 ever hospitalized

Released From Isolation: 288

These are the only confirmed cases that the Maryland Department of Health has reported. There is a delay for results to reach the state from labs. Also, the state has assigned some cases from one county to another but are doing the best they can to keep the information as accurate as possible.

Cases and Deaths by County (deaths):

Allegany 7

Anne Arundel 370, (8)

Baltimore City 459, (9)

Baltimore County 652, (11)

Calvert County: 58, (1) – 58 Confirmed cases provided by Calvert County Health Department

Caroline 11

Carroll 159, (16)

Cecil 41, (1)

Charles 136, (2)

Dorchester 3

Frederick 151, (4)

Garrett 3

Harford 59

Howard 236, (3)

Kent 8

Montgomery 871, (21)

Prince George’s 1,020, (26)

Queen Anne’s 15

St. Mary’s 46 – St Mary’s County Health Department is reporting 62 cases

Somerset 4

Talbot 8

Washington 44

Wicomico 17, (1)

Worcester 10

Cases by Age Range and Gender:

0-9 21

10-19 82

20-29 505

30-39 773

40-49 795

50-59 891

60-69 643

70-79 445

80+ 216

Female: 2,329 Male: 2,042

