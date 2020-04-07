Maryland Reporting 4,371 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases and 103 Deaths, Over 320 Cases and 12 Deaths Overnight

As of Tuesday, April 7, 2020, Maryland is reporting 4,371 confirmed cases and 103 deaths, an increase of 326 cases and 12 deaths overnight.
Number of Confirmed Cases: 4,371
Number of negative test results: 27,256
Number of Deaths: 103
Hospitalizations: 1,106 ever hospitalized
Released From Isolation: 288
These are the only confirmed cases that the Maryland Department of Health has reported. There is a delay for results to reach the state from labs. Also, the state has assigned some cases from one county to another but are doing the best they can to keep the information as accurate as possible.
Cases and Deaths by County (deaths):
Allegany 7
Anne Arundel 370, (8)
Baltimore City 459, (9)
Baltimore County 652, (11)
Calvert County: 58, (1) – 58 Confirmed cases provided by Calvert County Health Department
Caroline 11
Carroll 159, (16)
Cecil 41, (1)
Charles 136, (2)
Dorchester 3
Frederick 151, (4)
Garrett 3
Harford 59
Howard 236, (3)
Kent 8
Montgomery 871, (21)
Prince George’s 1,020, (26)
Queen Anne’s 15
St. Mary’s 46 – St Mary’s County Health Department is reporting 62 cases
Somerset 4
Talbot 8
Washington 44
Wicomico 17, (1)
Worcester 10
Cases by Age Range and Gender:
0-9 21
10-19 82
20-29 505
30-39 773
40-49 795
50-59 891
60-69 643
70-79 445
80+ 216
Female: 2,329 Male: 2,042