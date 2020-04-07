Two Lexington Park Businesses Make Donations to Local Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office

Don and Nam Nguyen from County Liquors and Adam and Kim Dennis of Pawnit both made donations recently to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department.

Don and his wife Nam who own County Liquors in St. Mary’s Square moved to Southern Maryland in 1996 from Virginia, they live in St. Mary’s County with their daughter Brittany was born and raised in Southern Maryland. The Nguyen’s donated a case of hand sanatizer to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and 20 bottles of hand sanatizer to the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department.

Adam and Kim Dennis from Pawnit donated five televisions to the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department and another to the Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad. The televisions at the fire department will be mounted in the bedrooms of the live in firefighters, this way firefighters can enjoy TV without being in one of the community rooms. Adam and Kim were both born and raised in Southern Maryland and live in Hollywood with their two youngest of their children (Madison and Adam).

We at SMNEWSNET would like to give both of them a big thank you from all of our readers.

