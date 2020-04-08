Coronavirus Rumor Control – Distinguish Between Rumors and Facts

The purpose of this page is to help the public distinguish between rumors and facts regarding the response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Rumors can easily circulate within communities during a crisis. Do your part to the stop the spread of disinformation by doing 3 easy things; don’t believe the rumors, don’t pass them along and go to trusted sources of information to get the facts about the state of Maryland’s (COVID-19) response.

Government Orders

Rumor: The National Guard is deployed in Baltimore; martial law will be enacted.

Here are the Facts: At this time, the National Guard is deployed in Baltimore and other parts of the state to assist with distributing food and medical supplies across the State, as well as assisting local and state organizations with carrying out any necessary emergency functions.

Addressed by Maryland National Guard Major General Tim Gowen

Current as of 3/26/2020

Rumor: I can vote in-person at a local voting center for the special 7th Congressional District and presidential primary election because the Maryland Election Board is legally obligated to keep voting centers open.

Here are the Facts: At this time, a recommendation by the Maryland State Board of Elections was made at a Board meeting on March 25 for no in-person voting for the June 2 presidential primary. The Board will meet again on April 2 to review and approve a plan for the June 2 election. The plan is due to Governor Larry Hogan by April 3. The special election for the 7th congressional seat in Maryland will be April 28.

Addressed on https://www.elections.maryland.gov/ and by Governor Larry Hogan’s Proclamation on March 17, 2020

Current as of 3/26/2020

Rumor: With Governor Hogan’s announcement of the stay at home order being in effect, no one is allowed to leave their home.

Here are the Facts: Effective as of 8:00 p.m. on March 30, 2020, all Maryland residents are ordered to stay in their homes or places of residences unless they are performing essential activities. A few essential activities as defined by this order are:

driving to and from work if you are an essential employee,

obtaining necessary supplies or services for one’s self or family,

engaging in activities essential for the health and safety of one’s self,

engaging in outdoor activities such as biking, walking, etc.,

and many more that can be seen at the following link.

Addressed on https://governor.maryland.gov/…

Current as of 3/30/2020

Rumor: If I am traveling in my vehicle and a State Police Trooper spots me on the road, they will stop me and question the reasons for my travel.

Here are the Facts: Enforcement of the expanded Governor’s Executive Order will be conducted by Maryland state troopers. However, troopers will not make traffic stops simply to ask drivers where they are going to determine if their travel is essential or not. If, in the course of the regular performance of his/her duties, such as during a crash investigation or a traffic stop, the trooper develops information indicating the individual was engaged in non-essential travel, enforcement action can be taken, in consultation with the state’s attorney’s office in that jurisdiction.

Virus/Disease

Rumor: I can get coronavirus by ordering carryout/delivery.

Here are the Facts: At this time, there is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with transmission of COVID-19. It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads. CDC notes that in general, because of poor survivability of these coronaviruses on surfaces, there is likely very low risk of spread from food products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks at ambient, refrigerated, or frozen temperatures. It is more likely that a person will be exposed by person-to-person transmission involving close contact with someone who is ill or shedding the virus.

Rumor: I can’t spread the virus if I am not showing symptoms.

Here are the Facts: Currently, the CDC recognizes that people are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest). Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this occurring with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

Addressed at https://www.cdc.gov/coronaviru…

Current as of 3/30/2020

Rumor: Only the elderly or people with pre-existing conditions can contract coronavirus.

Here are the Facts: Older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions are at higher risk of serious illness. But anyone can become sick, and symptoms can range from mild to severe regardless of how old you are or if you have other medical conditions.

Addressed at https://www.fema.gov/coronavir…

Current as of 3/27/2020

Rumor: Using non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen, could worsen coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Here are the Facts: At this time, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is not aware of scientific evidence connecting the use of NSAIDs, like ibuprofen, with worsening COVID-19 symptoms. FDA advises the public to read the full Drug Facts Label on OTC medications prior to use. The World Health Organization (WHO) does not recommend against the use of ibuprofen.

Addressed at https://www.fda.gov/drugs/drug…

Addressed at https://twitter.com/WHO/status…

Current as of 3/30/2020

Supplies

Rumor: I need to stockpile as many groceries and supplies as possible.

Here are the Facts: At this time, essential businesses such as grocery stores are still open. Please, only buy the food and supplies your family needs at this time. Some families may not be able to purchase groceries and supplies in advance. Customer demand for these items is high, but grocery stores and distribution partners are working diligently to keep items stocked.

Address by Governor Larry Hogan Press Briefings on COVID-19

Current as of 3/26/2020

Rumor: I can visit distilleries that are now producing hand sanitizer and purchase directly from them.

Here are the Facts: At this time, a number of our distillers from across the state are now, instead of producing alcohol, they’re producing hundreds of bottles of hand sanitizer for the local communities such as city and county governments, health systems like Johns Hopkins and services like Meals on Wheels that need sanitization but cannot easily wash their hands.

Addressed by Governor Larry Hogan Press Briefings on COVID-19 (March 19 and March 25)

Current as of 3/26/2020

School/Education

Rumor: The academic calendar year 2019-2020 will be repeated again next year.

Here are the Facts: At this time, that decision has not yet been made by the Maryland State Department of Education.

Addressed by Maryland State Department of Education

Current as of 4/1/2020