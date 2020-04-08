St. Mary’s County COVID-19 Call Center Operational Changes

Due to diminished need, as evidenced by reduced call volume, the St. Mary’s County Coronavirus (COVID-19) Call Center will eliminate Saturday hours beginning Saturday, April 11.

Additionally, the call center will have reduced hours Friday, April 10, due to the Good Friday holiday – the call center will be open from 8 a.m. – noon on that date. The call center will resume normal weekday hours Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. beginning Monday, April 13.

The call center was opened March 12 in response to community demand for further information and questions regarding the rapidly evolving virus. Community members should still consult with their primary care physician with personal health questions; however, for general questions about COVID-19, residents may call the hotline at: 301-475-4911

Language line interpretation services are available during all hotline operational hours for Spanish and other languages, including Punjabi, French, Arabic, Mandarin, Nepali and more.

While the virus that causes COVID-19 is a new respiratory virus, daily precautions recommended to prevent respiratory illnesses are the same:

Follow social distancing guidance from national, state and local government officials

If you are sick, stay at home (except for necessary medical evaluation) and away from others in your household

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; if soap and water is unavailable use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and throwing the tissue in the trash

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

Wear a cloth face mask when possible

Community members, healthcare providers, and local business owners are encouraged to visit the SMCHD website for local updates and information at www.smchd.org/coronavirus.

For St. Mary’s County Government operations and status updates, please visit our website https://www.stmarysmd.com/covid-19/updates/.