Maryland Reports Over 1,100 New COVID-19 Cases and 21 Deaths Overnight

As of Wednesday, April 8, 2020, Maryland reported 5,529 cases, and 124 deaths, with 1,158 new cases and 21 deaths overnight.

Number of Confirmed Cases: 5,529

Number of negative test results: 32,933

Number of Deaths: 124

Hospitalizations: 1,210 ever hospitalized

Released From Isolation: 365

These are the only confirmed cases that the Maryland Department of Health has reported. There is a delay for results to reach the state from labs. Also, the state has assigned some cases from one county to another but are doing the best they can to keep the information as accurate as possible.

Cases and Deaths by County (deaths):

Allegany 6

Anne Arundel 466, (11)

Baltimore City 571, (10)

Baltimore County 866, (13)

Calvert 56, (2), However, the Calvert County Health Department is reporting 65 cases and two deaths.

Caroline 11

Carroll 186, (18)

Cecil 49, (1)

Charles 164, (2)

Dorchester 4

Frederick 199, (4)

Garrett 5

Harford 86

Howard 274, (3)

Kent 9

Montgomery 1,088, (26)

Prince George’s 1,310, (32)

Queen Anne’s 16

St. Mary’s 62, however, The St. Mary’s County Health Department is reporting 72 cases, and zero deaths

Somerset 4

Talbot 10 (1)

Washington 57

Wicomico 20, (1)

Worcester 10

