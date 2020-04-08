Maryland Reports Over 1,100 New COVID-19 Cases and 21 Deaths Overnight

As of Wednesday, April 8, 2020, Maryland reported 5,529 cases, and 124 deaths, with 1,158 new cases and 21 deaths overnight.
Number of Confirmed Cases: 5,529
Number of negative test results: 32,933
Number of Deaths: 124
Hospitalizations: 1,210 ever hospitalized
Released From Isolation: 365
These are the only confirmed cases that the Maryland Department of Health has reported. There is a delay for results to reach the state from labs. Also, the state has assigned some cases from one county to another but are doing the best they can to keep the information as accurate as possible.
Cases and Deaths by County (deaths):
Allegany 6
Anne Arundel 466, (11)
Baltimore City 571, (10)
Baltimore County 866, (13)
Calvert 56, (2), However, the Calvert County Health Department is reporting 65 cases and two deaths.
Caroline 11
Carroll 186, (18)
Cecil 49, (1)
Charles 164, (2)
Dorchester 4
Frederick 199, (4)
Garrett 5
Harford 86
Howard 274, (3)
Kent 9
Montgomery 1,088, (26)
Prince George’s 1,310, (32)
Queen Anne’s 16
St. Mary’s 62, however, The St. Mary’s County Health Department is reporting 72 cases, and zero deaths
Somerset 4
Talbot 10 (1)
Washington 57
Wicomico 20, (1)
Worcester 10