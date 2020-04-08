Governor Larry Hogan Announces 12 Maryland Jurisdictions Including Charles and Calvert County as “Hotspots” to Receive Federal Attention

Governor Larry Hogan held a press conference Tuesday, April 7, 2020, discussing the ongoing issues, plans and actions to combat COVID-19 in Maryland, D.C., and Virginia.
Hogan said in the conference, “over the past two weeks I have been sounding the alarm with the President, the Vice President, members of the President’s Task Force including Dr. Fauci, Dr. Burks, as well as Admiral Giroir, the NIH Director, FEMA administrators, and many other Top Administration Officials about the emerging hotspot of the Baltimore-Washington Corridor, and it was significant focus of the discussion yesterday with the vice president’s top Administration officials and the nation’s Governors.”
“I’m pleased to report that we have succeeded in convincing the Trump Administration to designate the greater Baltimore-Washington Corridor as a priority, this includes Maryland in general and 12 Maryland jurisdictions in particular, including Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Carroll, Prince George’s, Montgomery, Anne Arundel, Howard, Frederick, Harford, Queen Anne’s, Calvert, and Charles counties as hotspots which demand urgent Federal attention.”
Hogan also activated Statewide Strike Teams for nursing homes and enacts order to shut down unsafe facilities. The full story and release can be read here.
St mary county has more cases then calrvet dose so what about us.
What about St.Mary’s County. Where are we in this whole situation? How many cases have been reported?
Governor mentioned nothing about St.Marys county but it has more reported cases then Calvert so did he forget it or it’s not going to be a hotspot
Why is St. Mary’s county not on the hotspot list? They have more cases than Calvert County.
