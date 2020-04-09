Maryland Reports 6,185 Cases and 138 Deaths of COVID-19, Increase of 656 Cases and 14 Deaths Overnight

Maryland COVID-19 reports as of Thursday, April 9, 2020.

Number of Confirmed Cases: 6,185

Number of negative test results: 35,344

Number of Deaths: 138

Hospitalizations: 1,348 ever hospitalized

Released From Isolation: 376

Cases and Deaths by County (deaths):

Allegany 8

Anne Arundel 505, (12)

Baltimore City 638, (13)

Baltimore County 979, (16)

Calvert 66, (1) – Calvert County Health Department reports 76 cases and one death

Caroline 12

Carroll 203, (18)

Cecil 54, (1)

Charles 180, (3)

Dorchester 7

Frederick 233, (4)

Garrett 5

Harford 101

Howard 299, (4)

Kent 9

Montgomery 1,214 (29)

Prince George’s 1,476, (35)

Queen Anne’s 17

St. Mary’s 65 – Health Department Reports 76 cases and zero deaths

Somerset 4

Talbot 13 (1)

Washington 60

Wicomico 21, (1)

Worcester 16

Cases and Deaths by Age Range and Gender (deaths):

0-9 33

10-19 127

20-29 701

30-39 1,076 (4)

40-49 1,145 (4)

50-59 1,282 (16)

60-69 913 (28)

70-79 600 (43)

80+ 308 (43)

Female: 3,320 (53)

Male: 2,865 (85)

Cases and Deaths by Race (deaths):

African-American 2,064 (55)

Asian 122 (6)

White 1,540 (39)

Other 449 (3)

Data not available 1,354 (21)

