Maryland Reports 6,185 Cases and 138 Deaths of COVID-19, Increase of 656 Cases and 14 Deaths Overnight

Maryland COVID-19 reports as of Thursday, April 9, 2020.
Number of Confirmed Cases: 6,185
Number of negative test results: 35,344
Number of Deaths: 138
Hospitalizations: 1,348 ever hospitalized
Released From Isolation: 376
Cases and Deaths by County (deaths):
Allegany 8
Anne Arundel 505, (12)
Baltimore City 638, (13)
Baltimore County 979, (16)
Calvert 66, (1) – Calvert County Health Department reports 76 cases and one death
Caroline 12
Carroll 203, (18)
Cecil 54, (1)
Charles 180, (3)
Dorchester 7
Frederick 233, (4)
Garrett 5
Harford 101
Howard 299, (4)
Kent 9
Montgomery 1,214 (29)
Prince George’s 1,476, (35)
Queen Anne’s 17
St. Mary’s 65 – Health Department Reports 76 cases and zero deaths
Somerset 4
Talbot 13 (1)
Washington 60
Wicomico 21, (1)
Worcester 16
Cases and Deaths by Age Range and Gender (deaths):
0-9 33
10-19 127
20-29 701
30-39 1,076 (4)
40-49 1,145 (4)
50-59 1,282 (16)
60-69 913 (28)
70-79 600 (43)
80+ 308 (43)
Female: 3,320 (53)
Male: 2,865 (85)
Cases and Deaths by Race (deaths):
African-American 2,064 (55)
Asian 122 (6)
White 1,540 (39)
Other 449 (3)
Data not available 1,354 (21)