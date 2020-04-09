Wanted by St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office – Dana Marie Royster

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Dana Marie Royster, 36, for Second-Degree Escape from the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

Royster did not return to a rehabilitation center in Frederick as required.

Royster is described as 5’4” tall and weighs 130 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Royster’s whereabouts are asked to call Detective Cpl. Melissa Hulse at 301-475-4200, ext. 71996 or email melissa.hulse@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

