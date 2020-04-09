No Injuries Reported After Shed Fire Damages Multiple Trailers in Lexington Park

On Thursday, April 9, 2020, at approximately 3:05 p.m., firefighters from Bay District and NAS Patuxent River responded to 46416 Chapman Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported structure on fire.

Crews arrive on the scene to find a small shed fully engulfed in flames threatening two trailers, with the surrounding woods on fire.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes and checked the two surround trailers for extensions.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Both trailers suffered damage, however, no occupants have been displaced.

