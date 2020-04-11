UPDATE: Second Victim Succumbs to Injuries, Double Fatal Prince George’s County House Fire Under Investigation

UPDATE 4/10/2020: On Thursday, April 9th, at approximately 12:50 p.m., the Prince George’s County Fire/Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Department responded to the 6400 block of Milburn Drive near Seat Pleasant for a reported house fire.

As units were en route, 911 calls indicated that people might be trapped in the house.

Upon arrival, units discovered a single-family wood frame home with smoke showing from the basement, side and rear. Firefighters immediately launched a search of the house and discovered a deceased adult female in the basement. Firefighters also located an adult male in an upstairs bedroom who was unresponsive.

Crews immediately removed him from the house, life-saving measures were performed and he was transported with life-threatening injuries to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.

On Friday, April 10th, the adult male succumbed to his injuries and he was pronounced deceased by medical personnel. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin. The identity of the adult female is pending the completion of an autopsy.

The bulk of the fire, which was beginning to spread from the basement to other sections of the home, was extinguished within two minutes of our arrival on scene.

PGFD Fire Investigators along with Detectives from the Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit are conducting a joint investigation. Fire investigators determined the fire began in the basement. Fire investigators are working to determine cause and if the home had working smoke alarms. The damage estimate is $25,000.

If you have information in the case, please call Fire Investigators at 301-77-ARSON or 301-772-7766.

We remind all residents to make sure they have working smoke alarms and evacuation plans in the event of a fire.

All photos provided by the Prince George’s County Fire/Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Department.



