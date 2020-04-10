UPDATE: Maryland Career Firefighter/EMT, and 52-Year-Old Harwood Woman Identified as Victims in Double Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in Brandywine

UPDATE: The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a collision that killed two drivers in Brandywine early this morning.

The deceased drivers are identified as a career firefighter and emergency medical technician Marcus Paxton, who was a member of the Baltimore City Fire Department, and many other departments and 52-year-old Tammy Linkous of Harwood, MD.

On Friday, April 10th, at approximately 1:20 a.m., patrol officers responded to the 14500 block of Brandywine Road for a collision involving two vehicles.

The preliminary investigation revealed Paxton’s Honda was traveling northbound on Brandywine Road when it crossed the double yellow line into the southbound lanes and struck Linkous’ vehicle.

Investigators are working to determine why the Honda crossed over into the southbound lanes. Both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene. An unidentified passenger in Linkous’ vehicle was taken to a hospital with what are preliminarily believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477); online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device).

Multiple Departments, friends and family confirmed the death of Marcus Paxton.

Middle River Volunteer Fire & Rescue – It is with great sadness to announce that member EMT/FF Marcus Paxton tragically passed away this morning in an automobile accident. Marcus has been a member with us since 2013 and he will be missed.

Charles County Department of Emergency Services – We are saddened by the loss of Marcus Paxton. Please keep the Paxton family in your thoughts and prayers and respect their privacy as they take the time that’s necessary to grieve this devastating loss. We hope you join us as we extend our deepest condolences to his entire family during this difficult time.

Baltimore City Fire Department – We are incredibly saddened by the loss of EMT Marcus Paxton. He’s been with BCFD since 2018 and tragically loss his life in an early morning car crash. He will be greatly missed and we will continue to pray for his family during this difficult time. Chief Niles R. Ford said the Department is “incredibly saddened” by his loss.

Calvert County Advanced Life Support – We are very saddened to announce the passing of our member EMT Marcus Paxton. Marcus passed away in the early morning hours after being involved in an off duty motor vehicle accident. Marcus played an essential role at CALS from the day he joined. He leaves behind two young children. He will me missed by all.

Maryland State Firemen’s Association – The MSFA is saddened to hear about the passing of Marcus Paxton. He was a career FF/EMT for Baltimore City and Volunteer in Greenbelt in Prince George’s County. Thoughts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.

Maryland Commissioner John O’Connor – It is with a very heavy heart that I share this. Marcus and his family are members of our community. Marcus was very dedicated to the fire and EMS departments state wide. This includes St Mary’s County Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, Charles County, Baltimore County plus his career in Baltimore City. I had the honor of knowing this man and the impression he made his dedicated service and sacrifice to others will always be remembered. Please join me in keeping his family, friends, and coworkers in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate these extremely tough times of mourning.

A request has been made by St Mary’s County Government to the Office of Governor Larry Hogan to lower flags to half mast in remembrance of Marcus and his service to the people of this State.

Lansdowne Volunteer Fire Department – It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of member, Marcus Paxton. Marcus, a member since 2014 and also with the Baltimore City Fire Department lost his life this morning in Prince George’s County, Md. in an apparent Motor Vehicle Collision. We are extremely heartbroken and offer our most sincerest thoughts & prayers to his loved ones. Rest In Peace Marcus! We will truly miss you!

Photo is provided and courtesy of https://www.fox5dc.com/

