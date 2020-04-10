Maryland Reports 6,968 Cases and 171 Deaths of COVID-19, Increase of 738 Cases and 33 Deaths Overnight

April 10, 2020

Maryland COVID-19 reports as of Friday, April 10, 2020.

Number of Confirmed Cases: 6,968
Number of negative test results: 37,480
Number of Deaths: 171
Hospitalizations: 1,413 ever hospitalized
Released From Isolation: 397

Cases and Deaths by County (deaths):

Allegany 10
Anne Arundel 554 (16)
Baltimore City 689 (17)
Baltimore County 1,072 (21)
Calvert 76 (1)
Caroline 12
Carroll 214 (19)
Cecil  64 (1)
Charles 220 (4)
Dorchester 7
Frederick 289 (9)
Garrett 4
Harford 110
Howard 319 (5)
Kent 9
Montgomery 1,388 (34)
Prince George’s 1,716 (42)
Queen Anne’s 17
St. Mary’s 71
Somerset 4
Talbot 13 (1)
Washington 66
Wicomico 28 (1)
Worcester 16

Cases and Deaths by Age Range and Gender (deaths):

0-9 36
10-19 146
20-29 772
30-39 1,205 (5)
40-49 1,281 (5)
50-59 1,421 (20)
60-69 1,051 (32)
70-79 685 (51)
80+ 371 (58)
Female: 3,753 (69)
Male: 3,215 (102)

Cases and Deaths by Race (deaths):

African-American 2,304 (61)
Asian 136 (6)
White 1,694 (45)
Other 544 (5)
Data not available 1,507 (21)


