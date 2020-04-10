Maryland Reports 6,968 Cases and 171 Deaths of COVID-19, Increase of 738 Cases and 33 Deaths Overnight

Maryland COVID-19 reports as of Friday, April 10, 2020.
Number of Confirmed Cases: 6,968
Number of negative test results: 37,480
Number of Deaths: 171
Hospitalizations: 1,413 ever hospitalized
Released From Isolation: 397
Cases and Deaths by County (deaths):
|Allegany
|10
|Anne Arundel
|554
|(16)
|Baltimore City
|689
|(17)
|Baltimore County
|1,072
|(21)
|Calvert
|76
|(1)
|Caroline
|12
|Carroll
|214
|(19)
|Cecil
|64
|(1)
|Charles
|220
|(4)
|Dorchester
|7
|Frederick
|289
|(9)
|Garrett
|4
|Harford
|110
|Howard
|319
|(5)
|Kent
|9
|Montgomery
|1,388
|(34)
|Prince George’s
|1,716
|(42)
|Queen Anne’s
|17
|St. Mary’s
|71
|Somerset
|4
|Talbot
|13
|(1)
|Washington
|66
|Wicomico
|28
|(1)
|Worcester
|16
Cases and Deaths by Age Range and Gender (deaths):
|0-9
|36
|10-19
|146
|20-29
|772
|30-39
|1,205
|(5)
|40-49
|1,281
|(5)
|50-59
|1,421
|(20)
|60-69
|1,051
|(32)
|70-79
|685
|(51)
|80+
|371
|(58)
|Female:
|3,753
|(69)
|Male:
|3,215
|(102)
Cases and Deaths by Race (deaths):
|African-American
|2,304
|(61)
|Asian
|136
|(6)
|White
|1,694
|(45)
|Other
|544
|(5)
|Data not available
|1,507
|(21)