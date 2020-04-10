Maryland Reports 6,968 Cases and 171 Deaths of COVID-19, Increase of 738 Cases and 33 Deaths Overnight

Maryland COVID-19 reports as of Friday, April 10, 2020.

Number of Confirmed Cases: 6,968

Number of negative test results: 37,480

Number of Deaths: 171

Hospitalizations: 1,413 ever hospitalized

Released From Isolation: 397

Cases and Deaths by County (deaths):



Allegany 10 Anne Arundel 554 (16) Baltimore City 689 (17) Baltimore County 1,072 (21) Calvert 76 (1) Caroline 12 Carroll 214 (19) Cecil 64 (1) Charles 220 (4) Dorchester 7 Frederick 289 (9) Garrett 4 Harford 110 Howard 319 (5) Kent 9 Montgomery 1,388 (34) Prince George’s 1,716 (42) Queen Anne’s 17 St. Mary’s 71 Somerset 4 Talbot 13 (1) Washington 66 Wicomico 28 (1) Worcester 16

Cases and Deaths by Age Range and Gender (deaths):



0-9 36 10-19 146 20-29 772 30-39 1,205 (5) 40-49 1,281 (5) 50-59 1,421 (20) 60-69 1,051 (32) 70-79 685 (51) 80+ 371 (58) Female: 3,753 (69) Male: 3,215 (102)

Cases and Deaths by Race (deaths):



African-American 2,304 (61) Asian 136 (6) White 1,694 (45) Other 544 (5) Data not available 1,507 (21)