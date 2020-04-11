Maryland Reports Over 700 New Cases of COVID-19 Overnight, Maryland now at 7,694 Cases and 206 Deaths

Maryland COVID-19 reports as of Saturday, April 11, 2020, Maryland now has 7,694 confirmed cases, with 206 total deaths, an increase of 726 cases and 35 deaths overnight.
Number of Confirmed Cases: 7694
Number of negative test results: 39,544
Number of Deaths: 206
Hospitalizations: 1,709 ever hospitalized
Released From Isolation: 431
Cases and Deaths by County (deaths):
Allegany 11
Anne Arundel 615 (19)
Baltimore City 756 (22)
Baltimore County 1,173 (26)
Calvert 82 (1) – Calvert County Health Department reports 88 confirmed cases.
Caroline 15
Carroll 214 (25)
Cecil 66 (1)
Charles 235 (5)
Dorchester 8
Frederick 341 (11)
Garrett 4
Harford 120 (1)
Howard 351 (6)
Kent 10
Montgomery 1,537 (36)
Prince George’s 1,923 (50)
Queen Anne’s 19
St. Mary’s 73 – St. Mary’s County Health Department reports 92 cases
Somerset 4
Talbot 13 (1)
Washington 72 (1)
Wicomico 33 (1)
Worcester 19
Cases and Deaths by Age Range and Gender (deaths):
0-9 45
10-19 162
20-29 855 (1)
30-39 1,317 (8)
40-49 1,413 (5)
50-59 1,565 (22)
60-69 1,141
(42)
70-79 757 (57)
80+ 439 (71)
Female: 4,140 (85)
Male: 3,554 (121)
Cases and Deaths by Race (deaths):
African-American 2,599 (77)
Asian 153 (6)
White 1,883 (58)
Other 643 (7)
Data not available 1,690 (23)