Maryland Reports Over 700 New Cases of COVID-19 Overnight, Maryland now at 7,694 Cases and 206 Deaths

Maryland COVID-19 reports as of Saturday, April 11, 2020, Maryland now has 7,694 confirmed cases, with 206 total deaths, an increase of 726 cases and 35 deaths overnight.

Number of Confirmed Cases: 7694

Number of negative test results: 39,544

Number of Deaths: 206

Hospitalizations: 1,709 ever hospitalized

Released From Isolation: 431

Cases and Deaths by County (deaths):

Allegany 11

Anne Arundel 615 (19)

Baltimore City 756 (22)

Baltimore County 1,173 (26)

Calvert 82 (1) – Calvert County Health Department reports 88 confirmed cases.

Caroline 15

Carroll 214 (25)

Cecil 66 (1)

Charles 235 (5)

Dorchester 8

Frederick 341 (11)

Garrett 4

Harford 120 (1)

Howard 351 (6)

Kent 10

Montgomery 1,537 (36)

Prince George’s 1,923 (50)

Queen Anne’s 19

St. Mary’s 73 – St. Mary’s County Health Department reports 92 cases

Somerset 4

Talbot 13 (1)

Washington 72 (1)

Wicomico 33 (1)

Worcester 19

Cases and Deaths by Age Range and Gender (deaths):

0-9 45

10-19 162

20-29 855 (1)

30-39 1,317 (8)

40-49 1,413 (5)

50-59 1,565 (22)

60-69 1,141

(42)

70-79 757 (57)

80+ 439 (71)

Female: 4,140 (85)

Male: 3,554 (121)

Cases and Deaths by Race (deaths):

African-American 2,599 (77)

Asian 153 (6)

White 1,883 (58)

Other 643 (7)

Data not available 1,690 (23)

