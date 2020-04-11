Police in Indiana and Charles County Investigating Double Murder and Suicide

On Friday, April 10, 2020, at 7:40 p.m., officers responded to the Hilton Garden Inn at 10385 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf, to check on the welfare of a man and woman after receiving information from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) in Indiana that they had just received a tip indicating one of the occupants of the room may have killed a female acquaintance in the hotel room and then committed suicide.

Further, the tip to Indianapolis authorities indicated the male had also possibly killed an acquaintance at his residence in Indianapolis earlier in the week.



While IMPD officers followed up on the tip in their jurisdiction, officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Team were able to make entry into the hotel room where they discovered Shereese Desire Curbeam, 36, of Waldorf deceased from a gunshot wound. The male in the room, Daniel Clark, 47, of Indianapolis, was also found deceased with a gunshot wound. A gun was recovered from the scene.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers and emergency personnel were called just after 7:00 p.m., on Friday, April 10, 2020, to the 5000 block of Brandywine Court on the report of a person down.

Authorities in Indianapolis confirmed the discovery of a deceased female, who was known to Clark, inside his apartment.

Detectives are working with investigators from the IMPD to establish a motive and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective J. Feldman at (301) 609-6474. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel app. The investigation is ongoing.