Maryland State Police Investigating Crash on Capital Beltway in Prince George’s County Involving Stolen Motorcycle from Virginia

The Maryland State Police are investigating the cause of a crash involving a stolen motorcycle in Prince George’s County on Saturday, April 11, 2020, shortly after 5:30 p.m., this evening on the Capital Beltway.

The driver of the stolen motorcycle involved is identified as Gerber Antonio Orellana, 18, of Riverdale. He was operating a 2020 Kawasaki. Orellana was transported by ambulance to UM Prince George’s Hospital Center where he is receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained during the incident.

The other vehicle involved was a grey 2019 Nissan Sentra. The driver is identified as Adama Lo, 52, of Halethorpe, Maryland. Lo was transported by ambulance to UM Prince George’s Hospital Center. The one passenger in Lo’s vehicle refused medical treatment at the scene.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. today, the College Park Barrack was notified of a reported crash on the inner loop of I-495 prior to Kenilworth Avenue in Greenbelt. The preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle, reported stolen out of Fairfax, Virginia, was traveling on the inner loop of the Capital Beltway prior to Kenilworth Avenue. For reasons unknown at this time, the motorcycle crashed into the Nissan Sentra in lane four of I-495.

The Maryland State Police from the College Park Barrack responded to conduct the investigation. MDOT State Highway Administration personnel responded to establish a detour around the area. Prince George’s County Fire and EMS also responded to assist.

The cause of the crash has not been determined at this time. Nothing has been ruled out as a cause or contributing factor. All possibilities are being considered. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.