On Saturday, April 11, 2020, at approximately 5:45 p.m., four firefighters from the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded to the area of Pegg Lane and Pegg Road in Lexington Park, for the reported vehicle on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a Dodge sedan with fire showing from the engine compartment.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 5 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently handling the incident.