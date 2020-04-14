Maryland COVID-19 Reports, 9,472 Cases and 302 Deaths, Increase of 536 Cases and 40 Deaths Overnight

April 14, 2020

As of Tuesday, April 14, 2020, Maryland is reporting 9,472 cases and 302 deaths, an increase of 536 Cases and 40 deaths

Number of negative test results: 44,261
Number of Deaths: 302
Hospitalizations: 2,122 ever hospitalized
Released From Isolation: 607

Cases and Deaths by County (deaths):

Allegany 17
Anne Arundel 783 (32)
Baltimore City 962 (29)
Baltimore County 1,377 (41)
Calvert 99 (1)
Caroline 21
Carroll 259 (29)
Cecil 85 (2)
Charles 292 (12)
Dorchester 14 (1)
Frederick 441 (14)
Garrett 4
Harford 147
Howard 403 (9)
Kent 11
Montgomery 1,883 (54)
Prince George’s 2,356 (72)
Queen Anne’s 19
St. Mary’s 98 (3)
Somerset 5
Talbot 16 (1)
Washington 96 (1)
Wicomico 63 (1)
Worcester 21

Cases and Deaths by Age Range and Gender (deaths):

0-9 70
10-19 199
20-29 1,030 (1)
30-39 1,603 (11)
40-49 1,740 (6)
50-59 1,902 (29)
60-69 1,389 (69)
70-79 935 (83)
80+ 604 (103)
Female: 5,132 (137)
Male: 4,340 (165)

Cases and Deaths by Race (deaths):

African-American 3,512 (120)
Asian 211 (10)
White 2,547 (93)
Other 961 (15)
Data not available 1,705 (24)


This entry was posted on April 14, 2020 at 10:08 am and is filed under All News, Anne Arundel News, Calvert News, Charles News, County, COVID-19, More News, Prince George's News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.