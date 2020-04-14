Maryland COVID-19 Reports, 9,472 Cases and 302 Deaths, Increase of 536 Cases and 40 Deaths Overnight

As of Tuesday, April 14, 2020, Maryland is reporting 9,472 cases and 302 deaths, an increase of 536 Cases and 40 deaths

Number of negative test results: 44,261

Number of Deaths: 302

Hospitalizations: 2,122 ever hospitalized

Released From Isolation: 607

Cases and Deaths by County (deaths):



Allegany 17 Anne Arundel 783 (32) Baltimore City 962 (29) Baltimore County 1,377 (41) Calvert 99 (1) Caroline 21 Carroll 259 (29) Cecil 85 (2) Charles 292 (12) Dorchester 14 (1) Frederick 441 (14) Garrett 4 Harford 147 Howard 403 (9) Kent 11 Montgomery 1,883 (54) Prince George’s 2,356 (72) Queen Anne’s 19 St. Mary’s 98 (3) Somerset 5 Talbot 16 (1) Washington 96 (1) Wicomico 63 (1) Worcester 21

Cases and Deaths by Age Range and Gender (deaths):



0-9 70 10-19 199 20-29 1,030 (1) 30-39 1,603 (11) 40-49 1,740 (6) 50-59 1,902 (29) 60-69 1,389 (69) 70-79 935 (83) 80+ 604 (103) Female: 5,132 (137) Male: 4,340 (165)

Cases and Deaths by Race (deaths):



African-American 3,512 (120) Asian 211 (10) White 2,547 (93) Other 961 (15) Data not available 1,705 (24)