Maryland COVID-19 Reports, 9,472 Cases and 302 Deaths, Increase of 536 Cases and 40 Deaths Overnight

As of Tuesday, April 14, 2020, Maryland is reporting 9,472 cases and 302 deaths, an increase of 536 Cases and 40 deaths
Number of negative test results: 44,261
Number of Deaths: 302
Hospitalizations: 2,122 ever hospitalized
Released From Isolation: 607
Cases and Deaths by County (deaths):
|Allegany
|17
|Anne Arundel
|783
|(32)
|Baltimore City
|962
|(29)
|Baltimore County
|1,377
|(41)
|Calvert
|99
|(1)
|Caroline
|21
|Carroll
|259
|(29)
|Cecil
|85
|(2)
|Charles
|292
|(12)
|Dorchester
|14
|(1)
|Frederick
|441
|(14)
|Garrett
|4
|Harford
|147
|Howard
|403
|(9)
|Kent
|11
|Montgomery
|1,883
|(54)
|Prince George’s
|2,356
|(72)
|Queen Anne’s
|19
|St. Mary’s
|98
|(3)
|Somerset
|5
|Talbot
|16
|(1)
|Washington
|96
|(1)
|Wicomico
|63
|(1)
|Worcester
|21
Cases and Deaths by Age Range and Gender (deaths):
|0-9
|70
|10-19
|199
|20-29
|1,030
|(1)
|30-39
|1,603
|(11)
|40-49
|1,740
|(6)
|50-59
|1,902
|(29)
|60-69
|1,389
|(69)
|70-79
|935
|(83)
|80+
|604
|(103)
|Female:
|5,132
|(137)
|Male:
|4,340
|(165)
Cases and Deaths by Race (deaths):
|African-American
|3,512
|(120)
|Asian
|211
|(10)
|White
|2,547
|(93)
|Other
|961
|(15)
|Data not available
|1,705
|(24)