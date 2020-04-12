Number of Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Maryland Reach 8,225

Maryland COVID-19 reports as of Sunday, April 12, 2020, Maryland now has 8,225 confirmed cases, with 235 total deaths, an increase of 531 cases and 29 deaths overnight.
COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland
Number of Confirmed Cases: 8,225
Number of negative test results: 41,539
Number of Deaths: 235
Hospitalizations: 1,860 ever hospitalized
Released From Isolation: 456
Cases and Deaths by County (deaths):
|Allegany
|13
|Anne Arundel
|659
|(27)
|Baltimore City
|812
|(24)
|Baltimore County
|1,257
|(30)
|Calvert
|90
|(1)
|Caroline
|17
|Carroll
|236
|(25)
|Cecil
|74
|(1)
|Charles
|253
|(9)
|Dorchester
|9
|Frederick
|368
|(12)
|Garrett
|4
|Harford
|129
|Howard
|371
|(6)
|Kent
|11
|Montgomery
|1,631
|(42)
|Prince George’s
|2,035
|(55)
|Queen Anne’s
|19
|St. Mary’s
|82
|Somerset
|4
|Talbot
|14
|(1)
|Washington
|75
|(1)
|Wicomico
|42
|(1)
|Worcester
|20
Cases and Deaths by Age Range and Gender (deaths):
|0-9
|52
|10-19
|172
|20-29
|906
|(1)
|30-39
|1,390
|(9)
|40-49
|1,504
|(5)
|50-59
|1,675
|(25)
|60-69
|1,212
|(51)
|70-79
|816
|(65)
|80+
|498
|(79)
|Female:
|4,438
|(99)
|Male:
|3,787
|(136)
Cases and Deaths by Race (deaths):
|African-American
|2,988
|(91)
|Asian
|177
|(7)
|White
|2,145
|(72)
|Other
|806
|(9)
|Data not available
|1,578
|(27)