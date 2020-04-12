Number of Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Maryland Reach 8,225

April 12, 2020

Maryland COVID-19 reports as of Sunday, April 12, 2020, Maryland now has 8,225 confirmed cases, with 235 total deaths, an increase of 531 cases and 29 deaths overnight.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of Confirmed Cases: 8,225
Number of negative test results: 41,539
Number of Deaths: 235
Hospitalizations: 1,860 ever hospitalized
Released From Isolation: 456

Cases and Deaths by County (deaths):

Allegany 13
Anne Arundel 659 (27)
Baltimore City 812 (24)
Baltimore County 1,257 (30)
Calvert 90 (1)
Caroline 17
Carroll 236 (25)
Cecil 74 (1)
Charles 253 (9)
Dorchester 9
Frederick 368 (12)
Garrett 4
Harford 129
Howard 371 (6)
Kent 11
Montgomery 1,631 (42)
Prince George’s 2,035 (55)
Queen Anne’s 19
St. Mary’s 82
Somerset 4
Talbot 14 (1)
Washington 75 (1)
Wicomico 42 (1)
Worcester 20

Cases and Deaths by Age Range and Gender (deaths):

0-9 52
10-19 172
20-29 906 (1)
30-39 1,390 (9)
40-49 1,504 (5)
50-59 1,675 (25)
60-69 1,212 (51)
70-79 816 (65)
80+ 498 (79)
Female: 4,438 (99)
Male: 3,787 (136)

Cases and Deaths by Race (deaths):

African-American 2,988 (91)
Asian 177 (7)
White 2,145 (72)
Other 806 (9)
Data not available 1,578 (27)


