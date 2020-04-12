Number of Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Maryland Reach 8,225

Maryland COVID-19 reports as of Sunday, April 12, 2020, Maryland now has 8,225 confirmed cases, with 235 total deaths, an increase of 531 cases and 29 deaths overnight.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of Confirmed Cases: 8,225

Number of negative test results: 41,539

Number of Deaths: 235

Hospitalizations: 1,860 ever hospitalized

Released From Isolation: 456

Cases and Deaths by County (deaths):



Allegany 13 Anne Arundel 659 (27) Baltimore City 812 (24) Baltimore County 1,257 (30) Calvert 90 (1) Caroline 17 Carroll 236 (25) Cecil 74 (1) Charles 253 (9) Dorchester 9 Frederick 368 (12) Garrett 4 Harford 129 Howard 371 (6) Kent 11 Montgomery 1,631 (42) Prince George’s 2,035 (55) Queen Anne’s 19 St. Mary’s 82 Somerset 4 Talbot 14 (1) Washington 75 (1) Wicomico 42 (1) Worcester 20

Cases and Deaths by Age Range and Gender (deaths):



0-9 52 10-19 172 20-29 906 (1) 30-39 1,390 (9) 40-49 1,504 (5) 50-59 1,675 (25) 60-69 1,212 (51) 70-79 816 (65) 80+ 498 (79) Female: 4,438 (99) Male: 3,787 (136)

Cases and Deaths by Race (deaths):



African-American 2,988 (91) Asian 177 (7) White 2,145 (72) Other 806 (9) Data not available 1,578 (27)