Man Stabbed on Easter Sunday in Lexington Park Remains in Critical but Stable Condition

UPDATE 4/14/2020: On April 12, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. A male victim, age 61 of no fixed address, was located on scene suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was transported to an area trauma center and remains in critical but stable condition.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Taylore Nauman at (301) 475-4200 extension 78109 or by email at Taylore.Nauman@stmarysmd.com.



: On Sunday, April 12, 2020, at approximately 12:15 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the Autozone in the St. Mary’s Square in Lexington Park, for the reported stabbing.

Police arrived on the scene to find an adult male with multiple stab wounds, he was conscious alert and breathing.

Emergency medical personnel requested a helicopter and transported the patient to Millison Plaza, where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed and transported the patient to an area trauma center.

The victim reportedly had three to six stab wounds to the upper body. He was conscious alert and talking to medical personnel while being transported.

The suspect was described as a black male. No other details provided at this time.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the assault.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

