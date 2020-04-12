Man Transported to Area Trauma Center After Easter Sunday Stabbing in Lexington Park

On Sunday, April 12, 2020, at approximately 12:15 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the Autozone in the St. Mary’s Square in Lexington Park, for the reported stabbing.

Police arrived on the scene to find an adult male with multiple stab wounds, he was conscious alert and breathing.

Emergency medical personnel requested a helicopter and transported the patient to Millison Plaza, where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed and transported the patient to an area trauma center.

The victim reportedly had three to six stab wounds to the upper body. He was conscious alert and talking to medical personnel while being transported.

The suspect was described as a black male. No other details provided at this time.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the assault.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

