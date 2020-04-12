State Fire Marshal Investigating Shed Fire in Waldorf

On Sunday, April 12, 2020, at approximately 12:35 p.m., firefighters from Waldorf and surrounding departments were dispatched to 10504 Lynnewood Court in Waldorf, for the reported garage fire.

Dispatchers advised they received multiple 911 calls, reporting a house with a garage on fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene of the 10600 block of Arron Court South, the house directly behind the listed address that was dispatched, and confirmed it was not a house or garage on fire, and advised it was a shed with a playground on fire, with extensions to the fencing and yard.

Firefighters operated on the scene for approximately 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department.

