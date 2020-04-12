Southern Maryland Under High Wind Warning Until Monday, April 13, 2020, Along with Maryland Urging Citizens Not to Burn due to Hazards and Wind

High Wind Warning in effect until Monday, April 13, 2020, at 6:00 p.m., for Calvert and St. Mary’s Counties.

Impacts expected from Southwinds 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 60 mph expected, damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Thunderstorms are possible on Monday that could result in even stronger wind gusts.

Easter Sunday Afternoon into Evening: Isolated showers. Cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Isolated showers. Cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Sunday night: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2:00 a.m., with some of the storms possibly producing heavy rainfall with low temperature around 58 and breezy, with a south wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Burn notice for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, St. Mary’s, and Prince George’s Counties

Firefighters in Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s Counties have experienced multiple outside fires, and subjects burning items in the past 48 hours.

Officials are urging all citizens to urged to not burn due to low afternoon relative humidity levels, windy conditions, and dry fine fuels, due to an elevated risk for the spread of wildfires. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition sources including machinery, cigarettes, and matches.

Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly. Firefighters in Waldorf, Lexington Park, California, and Chesapeake Beach have responded to fires that spread quickly due to condition on Sunday, April 12, 2020.