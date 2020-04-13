Maryland State Police Investigate Shooting at Residence in St. Mary’s County

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack and Criminal Enforcement Division are on the lookout for a suspect vehicle and suspect who is believed to have fired several shots at a residence in Lexington Park, Maryland.

The suspect vehicle is described as a blue Nissan or Hyundai vehicle with an unknown number of assailants involved. A residence on Mako Way in Lexington Park was the target of the shooting. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Yesterday at approximately 3:45 a.m., Maryland State Police at the Leonardtown Barrack received a call from a citizen who heard what they believed to be gunshots in the area of Mako Way. Leonardtown Barrack troopers responded to the area, located several shell casings from apparent handgun fire and began interviewing residents in the neighborhood and made contact with the household whose dwelling was struck by at least one round of ammunition. No one with injuries was located during this neighborhood canvas.

Interviews of several households yielded a description of a vehicle seen leaving the area after the sound of gunshots. Witnesses informed police the vehicle appeared to be a blue Nissan sedan or a Kia.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting or the suspects is urged to contact the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955. Calls may be kept confidential.

