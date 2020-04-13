As of Wednesday, April 15, Customers and Employees at All Retail Establishments in St. Mary’s County Will be Required to Wear Face Coverings

Meenakshi Garg Brewster, Health Officer for St. Mary’s County, finding it necessary for the control and medical containment of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (“SARS­Co V-2”) and the disease that it causes – Coronavirus Disease 2019 (“COVID-19”), hereby direct the following measures to be implemented to ensure consumer and employee safety in grocery stores (including farmers’ markets), pharmacies, retail establishments, and public transportation.



1. Customers of at least two years in age will be required to wear face coverings in grocery stores, pharmacies, and retail establishments (including large chain retail). Cloth face coverings or other masks are acceptable to be used.

2. Drivers and passengers of at least two years in age of public transportation, including public ride-share services, will be required to wear face coverings. Cloth face coverings or other masks are acceptable to be used.

3. Require grocery stores, pharmacies, and retail establishments to establish capacity limits by setting limits on number of clients in the facility at a given time, and queues outside that promote social distancing spaces for customers while waiting.

4. Require grocery stores, pharmacies, and retail establishments to provide their employees with access to clean and sanitary restrooms stocked with cleansing products, such as soap and sanitizer. Employers must allow employees to wash their hands at a minimum of every 30 minutes.

5. Require employees to wear cloth face coverings or other masks. – Employers must provide such coverings or make provisions for employees to obtain.

6. Require compliance with existing state and local sanitation requirements and statutes. Any complaints will be followed and investigated according to standard protocols and policy.

7. Require implementation of physical distancing measures for workers, customers and visitors. Appropriate signage must be displayed.

8. Recommend employers of businesses who use shared equipment, such as baskets or hand carts, to provide sanitation equipment, such as disinfecting wipes or alcohol-based wipes with at least 70% alcohol, for individual use.

9. Recommend installation of physical barriers ( e.g. Plexiglass) between cashiers and customers, where possible.

THIS DIRECTIVE AND ORDER IS ISSUED UNDER MY HAND THIS 13TH DAY OF APRIL 2020, AND IS EFFECTIVE WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15, 2020.

Meenakshi G. Brewster, MD, MPH

Health Officer, St. Mary’s County

