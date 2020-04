The U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tornado Watch for Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince Georges, Queen Anne’s, St. Marys, Talbot, Washington & Baltimore City in MD until 6:00pm.

Stay tuned to your local forecast throughout the day. Heed all warnings; if directed to take shelter, take these directions seriously.