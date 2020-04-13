Maryland Reports Over 700 New Cases of COVID-19 Overnight, Maryland now at 8,936 Cases and 262 Deaths

Officials report as of Monday, April 13, 2020, Maryland now has 8,936 confirmed cases, with 262 total deaths, an increase of 711 cases and 27 deaths overnight.
COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland
Number of Confirmed Cases: 8,936
Number of negative test results: 42,815
Number of Deaths: 262
Hospitalizations: 1,975 ever hospitalized
Released From Isolation: 603
Cases and Deaths by County (deaths):
|Allegany
|15
|Anne Arundel
|724
|(29)
|Baltimore City
|873
|(26)
|Baltimore County
|1,361
|(31)
|Calvert
|94
|(1)
|Caroline
|21
|Carroll
|250
|(28)
|Cecil
|83
|(1)
|Charles
|274
|(10)
|Dorchester
|12
|(1)
|Frederick
|417
|(12)
|Garrett
|4
|Harford
|142
|Howard
|386
|(8)
|Kent
|11
|Montgomery
|1,756
|(48)
|Prince George’s
|2,205
|(63)
|Queen Anne’s
|19
|St. Mary’s
|95
|(1)
|Somerset
|6
|Talbot
|16
|(1)
|Washington
|93
|(1)
|Wicomico
|58
|(1)
|Worcester
|21
Cases and Deaths by Age Range and Gender (deaths):
|0-9
|63
|10-19
|190
|20-29
|970
|(1)
|30-39
|1,511
|(9)
|40-49
|1,637
|(5)
|50-59
|1,801
|(26)
|60-69
|1,317
|(58)
|70-79
|877
|(73)
|80+
|570
|(90)
|Female:
|4,831
|(117)
|Male:
|4,105
|(145)
Cases and Deaths by Race (deaths):
|African-American
|3,202
|(104)
|Asian
|190
|(8)
|White
|2,305
|(83)
|Other
|861
|(12)
|Data not available
|1,667
|(28)