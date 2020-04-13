Maryland Reports Over 700 New Cases of COVID-19 Overnight, Maryland now at 8,936 Cases and 262 Deaths

April 13, 2020

Officials report as of Monday, April 13, 2020, Maryland now has 8,936 confirmed cases, with 262 total deaths, an increase of 711 cases and 27 deaths overnight.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of Confirmed Cases: 8,936
Number of negative test results: 42,815
Number of Deaths: 262
Hospitalizations: 1,975 ever hospitalized
Released From Isolation: 603

Cases and Deaths by County (deaths):

Allegany 15
Anne Arundel 724 (29)
Baltimore City 873 (26)
Baltimore County 1,361 (31)
Calvert 94 (1)
Caroline 21
Carroll 250 (28)
Cecil 83 (1)
Charles 274 (10)
Dorchester 12 (1)
Frederick 417 (12)
Garrett 4
Harford 142
Howard 386 (8)
Kent 11
Montgomery 1,756 (48)
Prince George’s 2,205 (63)
Queen Anne’s 19
St. Mary’s 95 (1)
Somerset 6
Talbot 16 (1)
Washington 93 (1)
Wicomico 58 (1)
Worcester 21

Cases and Deaths by Age Range and Gender (deaths):

0-9 63
10-19 190
20-29 970 (1)
30-39 1,511 (9)
40-49 1,637 (5)
50-59 1,801 (26)
60-69 1,317 (58)
70-79 877 (73)
80+ 570 (90)
Female: 4,831 (117)
Male: 4,105 (145)

Cases and Deaths by Race (deaths):

African-American 3,202 (104)
Asian 190 (8)
White 2,305 (83)
Other 861 (12)
Data not available 1,667 (28)


