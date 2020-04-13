Maryland Reports Over 700 New Cases of COVID-19 Overnight, Maryland now at 8,936 Cases and 262 Deaths

Officials report as of Monday, April 13, 2020, Maryland now has 8,936 confirmed cases, with 262 total deaths, an increase of 711 cases and 27 deaths overnight.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of Confirmed Cases: 8,936

Number of negative test results: 42,815

Number of Deaths: 262

Hospitalizations: 1,975 ever hospitalized

Released From Isolation: 603

Cases and Deaths by County (deaths):



Allegany 15 Anne Arundel 724 (29) Baltimore City 873 (26) Baltimore County 1,361 (31) Calvert 94 (1) Caroline 21 Carroll 250 (28) Cecil 83 (1) Charles 274 (10) Dorchester 12 (1) Frederick 417 (12) Garrett 4 Harford 142 Howard 386 (8) Kent 11 Montgomery 1,756 (48) Prince George’s 2,205 (63) Queen Anne’s 19 St. Mary’s 95 (1) Somerset 6 Talbot 16 (1) Washington 93 (1) Wicomico 58 (1) Worcester 21

Cases and Deaths by Age Range and Gender (deaths):



0-9 63 10-19 190 20-29 970 (1) 30-39 1,511 (9) 40-49 1,637 (5) 50-59 1,801 (26) 60-69 1,317 (58) 70-79 877 (73) 80+ 570 (90) Female: 4,831 (117) Male: 4,105 (145)

Cases and Deaths by Race (deaths):



African-American 3,202 (104) Asian 190 (8) White 2,305 (83) Other 861 (12) Data not available 1,667 (28)