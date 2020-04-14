No Injuries Reported After Overturned Propane Truck Causes Evacuations in Huntingtown

On Monday, April 13, 2020, at approximately 8:45 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of White Marsh Court and Huntingtown Road in Huntingtown, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a propane truck with an active leak.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find an overturned propane truck in the roadway and on its side, with a large active leak.

Neighboring homes were evacuated for safety precautions due to the large amount of propane leaking from the truck.

Firefighters from Saint Leonard, Prince Frederick, Dunkirk, North Beach, Charles County, and Prince George’s County responded to the scene to assist, with firefighters setting up a water supply, and multiple hose lines to keep water spraying onto the truck.

Crews reported the roadway was shut down for an extended period of time, with units operating on the scene for over 5 hours.

No injuries were reported.

All photos are courtesy of the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department

