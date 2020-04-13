Commissioner President Randy Guy Orders Maryland State Flag and St. Mary’s County Flag to be Lowered at Half-Staff in Honor of Firefighter Marcus Paxton

Commissioner President Randy Guy has ordered the Maryland state flag and the St. Mary’s County flag immediately lowered to half-staff. This action is in honor of Bay District Volunteer firefighter Marcus Paxton, who died April 10, 2020.

The flags are to remain lowered until sunset the day of his interment on a date to be determined.

According to Bay District Volunteer Fire Department President Wayne Johnson, Marcus Paxton was an active senior member of the department, a medic with Charles County, and a paramedic serving in Baltimore City. “The Bay District Volunteer Fire Department is mourning his loss and sends our condolences to his family,” said Mr. Johnson.

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County extend their deepest sympathies to the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department and the family of Mr. Paxton. “We are saddened to hear of the death of Mr. Paxton and recognize this deep loss to our community,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy.

Marcus was a dedicated public servant; He was a career Firefighter and EMT for many departments, and jurisdictions throughout Maryland.

Baltimore City Fire Department, Middle River Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Charles County Department of Emergency Services, Calvert Advanced Life Support, Lansdowne Vol. Fire Dept. – Maryland, and the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department.



It is with great sadness to announce that member EMT/FF Marcus Paxton tragically passed away this morning in an automobile accident. Marcus has been a member with us since 2013 and he will be missed.

Charles County Department of Emergency Services – We are saddened by the loss of Marcus Paxton. Please keep the Paxton family in your thoughts and prayers and respect their privacy as they take the time that’s necessary to grieve this devastating loss. We hope you join us as we extend our deepest condolences to his entire family during this difficult time.

Baltimore City Fire Department – We are incredibly saddened by the loss of EMT Marcus Paxton. He’s been with BCFD since 2018 and tragically loss his life in an early morning car crash. He will be greatly missed and we will continue to pray for his family during this difficult time. Chief Niles R. Ford said the Department is “incredibly saddened” by his loss.

Calvert County Advanced Life Support – We are very saddened to announce the passing of our member EMT Marcus Paxton. Marcus passed away in the early morning hours after being involved in an off duty motor vehicle accident. Marcus played an essential role at CALS from the day he joined. He leaves behind two young children. He will me missed by all.

Maryland State Firemen’s Association – The MSFA is saddened to hear about the passing of Marcus Paxton. He was a career FF/EMT for Baltimore City and Volunteer in Greenbelt in Prince George’s County. Thoughts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.

Maryland Commissioner John O’Connor – It is with a very heavy heart that I share this. Marcus and his family are members of our community. Marcus was very dedicated to the fire and EMS departments state wide. This includes St Mary’s County Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, Charles County, Baltimore County plus his career in Baltimore City. I had the honor of knowing this man and the impression he made his dedicated service and sacrifice to others will always be remembered. Please join me in keeping his family, friends, and coworkers in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate these extremely tough times of mourning.

Lansdowne Volunteer Fire Department – It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of member, Marcus Paxton. Marcus, a member since 2014 and also with the Baltimore City Fire Department lost his life this morning in Prince George’s County, Md. in an apparent Motor Vehicle Collision. We are extremely heartbroken and offer our most sincerest thoughts & prayers to his loved ones. Rest In Peace Marcus! We will truly miss you!

Bay District Volunteer Fire Department – It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Firefighter Marcus Paxton. Marcus passed away in an auto accident while off duty early Friday morning. Marcus leaves behind three young children. He will me missed by all.

Information on arrangements have not been announced at this time. Updates, details and arrangements will be provided when they become available.

