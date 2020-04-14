Police Arrest Attempted First Degree Murder Suspect in Manassas, Virginia, After a Non-Fatal Shooting in Prince George’s County in March, 2020

On April 9, 2020, The Officer of the Sheriff’s Warrant/Fugitives Division reported the arrest of Derrick James Bass, after an investigation by deputies assigned to the United States Marshal Service Capital Area Regional Task Force led them to a Federal Probation Office in Manassas, Virginia.

Upon arrival, deputies identified Bass, served the arrest warrant and placed him into custody without incident. He was then safely transported to the Prince William’s County Department of Corrections in Virginia.

The arrest comes after an incident on March 15, 2020, when police responded to the 7400 block of Old Alexandria Road in Clinton, Maryland, for the reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers learned the victim was helping a friend move property from a storage unit when Bass and three other suspects, with at least one suspect known to the the person the victim was assisting, arrived on the scene demanding the victim leave.

A physical altercations occured, in which Bass and the other three suspects assaulted the victim and fled the scene after one of the suspects allegedly shot the victim with a handgun.

Police learned that Bass returned to the scene and brandished a shotgun, and then threatened to kill the victim.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

Through investigations, Bass was identified as one of the suspects, and is currently being charged with Conspiracy – Attempted First Degree Murder, First Degree Assault, Use of a Firearm in the Commision of a Crime, and Second Degree Assault.

