Calvert County Health Department Orders Face Coverings to be Worn in all Retail Establishments

The Calvert County Health Department has issued an order for enhanced consumer and employee safety. The order identifies additional directives for businesses to protect customers and employees to help slow the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). The following new measures will take effect Thursday, April 16:

Customers should wear face coverings in grocery stores, pharmacies, convenience stores and all retail establishments. Cloth masks/coverings are acceptable to be used as face coverings.

Retailers should purchase face coverings for employees and encourage employees to wear a face covering, especially for staff who are in contact with customers.

Employers should not prohibit any employee from wearing a face covering.

To lessen overcrowding, all grocery stores, pharmacies, convenience stores and retail establishments should limit occupant capacity to no more than five people per 1,000 square feet of retail space, including employees.

Retailers should promote social distancing spaces of six feet between customers at checkout lines, queues outside of stores and service counters. Appropriate signage and floor markings should be displayed.

Retailers should provide disinfectants, such as hand wipes, for use by customers in areas adjacent to baskets and carts.

Retailers should provide employees with access to clean and sanitary restrooms stocked with cleaning products, such as soap and sanitizer. Supervisors should allow employees to wash their hands at a least once per hour.

The order will remain in effect until the governor’s declaration of a state of emergency for the state of Maryland expires.

For more information about health information and guidance from the Calvert County Health Department at www.CalvertHealth.org and the health department COVID-19 online information center at www.CalvertCountyCOVID19.com or download the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office new mobile app to receive up to the minute COVID-19 alerts by visiting: https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678

