Here are Some How-to Instructions and Videos to Make Your Own Cloth Masks – All Southern Maryland Counties Require Use of Masks in All Retail Establishments

If you want to make your own cloth masks, here are some how-to instructions and videos:
First up is a 45 second video from the Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams, who is also a Southern Maryland native (Chopticon High School):
Next is a how-to showing 3 different facemask designs and instructions on how to wear and clean a facemask:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html
Catherine McKown, MSN, RN, CEN, with the Charles County Department of Health shows you how to make a “no sew” face mask.
For those with a sewing machine who want to make a more durable facemask, here is a link with instructions followed by a link for the how-to video:
https://about.kaiserpermanente.org/content/dam/internet/kp/comms/import/uploads/2020/03/02_COVID_Mask-Instructions_v9.pdf
How to SEW a Medical FACE MASK // TUTORIAL