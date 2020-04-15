Here are Some How-to Instructions and Videos to Make Your Own Cloth Masks – All Southern Maryland Counties Require Use of Masks in All Retail Establishments

If you want to make your own cloth masks, here are some how-to instructions and videos:

First up is a 45 second video from the Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams, who is also a Southern Maryland native (Chopticon High School):

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Next is a how-to showing 3 different facemask designs and instructions on how to wear and clean a facemask:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html

Catherine McKown, MSN, RN, CEN, with the Charles County Department of Health shows you how to make a “no sew” face mask.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>



For those with a sewing machine who want to make a more durable facemask, here is a link with instructions followed by a link for the how-to video:

https://about.kaiserpermanente.org/content/dam/internet/kp/comms/import/uploads/2020/03/02_COVID_Mask-Instructions_v9.pdf

How to SEW a Medical FACE MASK // TUTORIAL

