Maryland Natural Resources Police and Firefighters Rescue 12 Ducklings Stuck in Storm Drain

On Tuesday, April 14, 2020, the Maryland Natural Resources Police and Maryland NRP Officer Miller, assisted by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department Station 23, rescued 12 ducklings that were stuck in a storm drain.

Officers responded to the 8000 Block of Ritchie Highway, after a good samaritan reported that she saw a mother duck panicking near the storm drain.

Responding first responders and officers acted quickly and were able to free the ducklings and release them in a nearby pond!

All photos are courtesy of the Maryland Natural Resources Police.

