Motor Vehicle Accident in La Plata Sends One to Area Trauma Center

On Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at approximately 8:00 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Charles Street and Rollins Court in La Plata, for the motor vehicle accident with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene and found a single vehicle off the roadway and into the woods, and confirmed one subject trapped.

Firefighters requested a helicopter, and extricated the adult male in under 15 minutes.

Firefighters reported a single vehicle and a single victim, with the patient being flown to an area trauma center.

Police are actively investigating the crash and updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the La Plata and Bel Alton Volunteer Fire Departments!

