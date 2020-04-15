Face Covering FAQs: Public Health Order for Enhanced Consumer & Employee Safety

CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.



WHO?

Consumers/Customers (over age 2) & Retail & Transportation Employees/Drivers

WHAT?

Wear cloth face coverings as recommended by the CDC

*Cloth face coverings should not be placed on children younger than 2 years of age, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove it without assistance.

WHERE?

In public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores, pharmacies, transportation services, markets and other retail establishments serving the public)

*Not intended for settings where you are separated from others, such as private office spaces.

Residents in all jobs may want to consider cloth face coverings if occupationally safe and if there is exposure to other individuals (co-workers or consumers) without social distancing.

Also not required for consumers in their personal vehicles picking up goods via drive-thru or drive up services.

WHEN?

Effective April 15, 2020

WHY?

Due to widespread community transmission, rapid increase in numbers of cases, and concern for exposure in retail locations and public transportation.

Wearing a simple cloth face covering may also help prevent spread of COVID-19 by people who may have the virus but are not yet showing symptoms (asymptomatic transmission) or do not know it.

How to Wear Cloth Face Coverings

Cloth face coverings should

fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

be secured with ties or ear loops

include multiple layers of fabric

allow for breathing without restriction

be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape

CDC on Homemade Cloth Face Coverings

CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.

CDC also advises the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others. Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.

Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the cloth face covering without assistance.

The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance.

Should cloth face coverings be washed or otherwise cleaned regularly? How regularly?

Yes. They should be routinely washed depending on the frequency of use.

How does one safely sterilize/clean a cloth face covering?

A washing machine should suffice in properly washing a cloth face covering.

How does one safely remove a used cloth face covering?

Individuals should be careful not to touch their eyes, nose, and mouth when removing their cloth face covering and wash hands immediately after removing.

