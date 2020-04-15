First Responders from Calvert, and Anne Arundel Save Two Men on Fishing Trip After Going Overboard in Chesapeake Bay

On Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at approximately 1:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Cadle Creek off of the Rhode River in Edgewater, for the open water rescue.

The 911 callers reported they observed two people in the water without life vests.

Firefighters and police arrived on the scene in under 5 minutes, with crews arrived on the scene to find two adult men in the water, clinging to a day marker. Neither man was wearing a life jacket with their boat having drifted onto nearby rocks. A third boater was able to swim to the boat and climb back aboard.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police reported the first officer on the scene was able to safely maneuver alongside the pair and pull them aboard his patrol boat. Officers pulled the boat from the rocks. All three boaters and their vessel were taken to a nearby marina.

Two victims refused treatment. The third victim was evaluated by Anne Arundel medical personnel.

The boaters told officers they were attempting to find a fishing spot when they decided to turn their vessel around after approaching rough seas. During the turn, they were thrown from the boat. The vessel operator was cited for failure to possess the required number of life jackets onboard and failure to possess a boaters safety certificate.

While these subjects had fishing rods on board and fishing for sustenance is currently permitted, the Natural Resources Police remind people that recreational boating is not allowed during the COVID crisis. Your cooperation will allow NRP officers to concentrate on monitoring and enforcing the Executive Orders related to COVID 19 guidelines and keeping the public safe during these unprecedented times.

All photos are courtesy of the Anne Arundel Fire Department, The Maryland Natural Resources Police, and the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department.



