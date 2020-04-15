Three Transported to Area Trauma Centers After Head-on Collision in West River

On Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at approximately 6:45 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to W (between Sudley Road and Swamp Circle Road) in West River, for a motor vehicle accident with one vehicle overturned and subjects trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-vehicle, head-on style collision involving an SUV and a pick-up truck. The pick-up truck was on its roof, with the 24-year-old male driver able to self-extricate prior to the arrival of firefighters. The SUV came to rest on the guardrail, with the 44-year-old female driver trapped.

Firefighters extricated her in under 25 minutes.

Paramedics transported the driver and her 14-year-old female passenger to the Carrie Weedon Science Center on Galesville Road where patient care was transferred to the crew of a Maryland State Police medevac

The 44-year-old driver of an SUV was flown to the trauma center at Medstar Washington Hospital Center, and her 14-year-old female passenger was flown to the trauma center at Children’s National Hospital. Both patients had injuries that were serious but not believed life-threatening.

Paramedics transported the 24-year-old male driver of the second vehicle to the trauma center at UM Prince George’s Hospital Center also with injuries that were serious but not believed life-threatening.

All photos are courtesy of the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department.

