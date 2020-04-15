Second Collision on St. Andrew’s Church Road in Less Than Two Hours Leaves Three Injured After Four Vehicle Pileup in California

On Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at 3:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of St. Andrew’s Church Road and Old St. Andrew’s Church Road in California, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with multiple patients trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find four vehicles involved in the collision, with the operators of three vehicles trapped.

All three victims were extricated in under 15 minutes.

Two patient were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. One patient was flown to an area trauma center, and at one patient signed care refusal forms on the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is handling each motor vehicle collision.

