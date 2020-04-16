10,784 Cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, an Increase of 43 Deaths and 752 Cases Overnight

Maryland, as of Thursday, April 16, 2020, reports 10,784 cases and 392 deaths, an increase overnight of 752 cases and 43 deaths.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases: 10,784

Number of negative test results: 48,059

Number of deaths: 392

Number of probable deaths: 67

Hospitalizations: 2,451 ever hospitalized

Released from isolation: 736

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown

Parenthesis = Number of confirmed deaths

Asterisk = Number of probable deaths

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 20 (1) Anne Arundel 896 (29) 6* Baltimore City 1,160 (31) 4* Baltimore County 1,516 (31) 6* Calvert 103 (1) Caroline 23 Carroll 283 (21) 2* Cecil 101 (2) Charles 327 (13) Dorchester 18 (1) Frederick 497 (22) 7* Garrett 4 Harford 161 4* Howard 451 (10) 1* Kent 11 (1) Montgomery 2,133 (56) 14* Prince George’s 2,722 (70) 10* Queen Anne’s 19 (1) St. Mary’s 98 (1) Somerset 6 Talbot 14 (1) Washington 109 (1) Wicomico 87 (1) Worcester 25 Data Not Available (98) 13*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 86 10-19 231 20-29 1,162 (2) 30-39 1,784 (6) 40-49 1,951 (6) 50-59 2,138 (23) 3* 60-69 1,602 (61) 9* 70-79 1,065 (77) 12* 80+ 765 (123) 30* Data Not Available (94) 13* Female: 5,817 (187) 33* Male: 4,967 (205) 34*

By Race and Ethnicity



Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 3,978 (153) 13* Asian (NH) 239 (11) 1* White (NH) 2,535 (126) 39* Hispanic 1,180 (15) Other (NH) 376 (8) 1* Data Not Available 2,476 (79) 13*



Note: The Maryland Department of Health will update this data daily during the 10:00 a.m. hour based on the most recently available information. All data is preliminary and is subject to change based on additional reporting. Data reflects cases and deaths among Maryland residents only. Information for cases by ZIP code, cases and deaths by race/ethnicity and confirmed/probable deaths represent data that is available to MDH at this time. Data for ZIP codes with 7 or fewer cases is suppressed. MDH is continuously evaluating its data and reporting systems and will make updates as more data becomes available.



