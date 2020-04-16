10,784 Cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, an Increase of 43 Deaths and 752 Cases Overnight

April 16, 2020

Maryland, as of Thursday, April 16, 2020, reports 10,784 cases and 392 deaths, an increase overnight of 752 cases and 43 deaths.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases: 10,784
Number of negative test results: 48,059
Number of deaths: 392
Number of probable deaths: 67
Hospitalizations: 2,451 ever hospitalized
Released from isolation: 736

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown
Parenthesis = Number of confirmed deaths
Asterisk = Number of probable deaths
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 20 (1)
Anne Arundel 896 (29) 6*
Baltimore City 1,160 (31) 4*
Baltimore County 1,516 (31) 6*
Calvert 103 (1)
Caroline 23
Carroll 283 (21) 2*
Cecil 101 (2)
Charles 327 (13)
Dorchester 18 (1)
Frederick 497 (22) 7*
Garrett 4
Harford 161 4*
Howard 451 (10) 1*
Kent 11 (1)
Montgomery 2,133 (56) 14*
Prince George’s 2,722 (70) 10*
Queen Anne’s 19 (1)
St. Mary’s 98 (1)
Somerset 6
Talbot 14 (1)
Washington 109 (1)
Wicomico 87 (1)
Worcester 25
Data Not Available (98) 13*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 86
10-19 231
20-29 1,162 (2)
30-39 1,784 (6)
40-49 1,951 (6)
50-59 2,138 (23) 3*
60-69 1,602 (61) 9*
70-79 1,065 (77) 12*
80+ 765 (123) 30*
Data Not Available (94) 13*
Female: 5,817 (187) 33*
Male: 4,967 (205) 34*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 3,978 (153) 13*
Asian (NH) 239 (11) 1*
White (NH) 2,535 (126) 39*
Hispanic 1,180 (15)
Other (NH) 376 (8) 1*
Data Not Available 2,476 (79) 13*

