10,784 Cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, an Increase of 43 Deaths and 752 Cases Overnight

Maryland, as of Thursday, April 16, 2020, reports 10,784 cases and 392 deaths, an increase overnight of 752 cases and 43 deaths.
COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland
Number of confirmed cases: 10,784
Number of negative test results: 48,059
Number of deaths: 392
Number of probable deaths: 67
Hospitalizations: 2,451 ever hospitalized
Released from isolation: 736
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown
Parenthesis = Number of confirmed deaths
Asterisk = Number of probable deaths
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|20
|(1)
|Anne Arundel
|896
|(29)
|6*
|Baltimore City
|1,160
|(31)
|4*
|Baltimore County
|1,516
|(31)
|6*
|Calvert
|103
|(1)
|Caroline
|23
|Carroll
|283
|(21)
|2*
|Cecil
|101
|(2)
|Charles
|327
|(13)
|Dorchester
|18
|(1)
|Frederick
|497
|(22)
|7*
|Garrett
|4
|Harford
|161
|4*
|Howard
|451
|(10)
|1*
|Kent
|11
|(1)
|Montgomery
|2,133
|(56)
|14*
|Prince George’s
|2,722
|(70)
|10*
|Queen Anne’s
|19
|(1)
|St. Mary’s
|98
|(1)
|Somerset
|6
|Talbot
|14
|(1)
|Washington
|109
|(1)
|Wicomico
|87
|(1)
|Worcester
|25
|Data Not Available
|(98)
|13*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|86
|10-19
|231
|20-29
|1,162
|(2)
|30-39
|1,784
|(6)
|40-49
|1,951
|(6)
|50-59
|2,138
|(23)
|3*
|60-69
|1,602
|(61)
|9*
|70-79
|1,065
|(77)
|12*
|80+
|765
|(123)
|30*
|Data Not Available
|(94)
|13*
|Female:
|5,817
|(187)
|33*
|Male:
|4,967
|(205)
|34*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|3,978
|(153)
|13*
|Asian (NH)
|239
|(11)
|1*
|White (NH)
|2,535
|(126)
|39*
|Hispanic
|1,180
|(15)
|Other (NH)
|376
|(8)
|1*
|Data Not Available
|2,476
|(79)
|13*