Police Arrest Glen Burnie Man for Multiple Armed Robberies

On 12/05/19 at approximately 7:00 p.m., officers responded to the China Spring Carry-Out for a report of a robbery. Officers spoke with the victim, delivery driver, who advised that earlier that evening he was dispatched to deliver food to the 6400 block of Jefferson Place in Glen Burnie. When he arrived, he was approached by an unknown black male wearing a black knit hat, black pants, and a black jacket. He said the suspect pointed a long firearm at him, possibly a shotgun, with a brown handle and black barrel. The suspect demanded the victim place the food on the ground. He ultimately stole the food, valued at $31.58.

On 03/16/20, at approximately 8:20 p.m., officers responded to Ocean Restaurant for a report of a robbery. Officers spoke with the victim, delivery driver, who advised that earlier that evening he was dispatched to deliver food to the 6400 block of Washington Square in Glen Burnie. When he arrived he couldn’t find that address, and when he got out of his car to look around, he was approached by an unknown black male wearing a blue and red shirt who pointed what appeared to be a shotgun at him. The suspect demanded the driver set the food on the ground along with any money he had. the victim complied and the suspect stole $36.19 worth of food and $300 cash.

On 03/22/20, at approximately 9:50 p.m., officers responded to Heritage Hills at Allen Rd. for a report of a robbery. Officers spoke with the victim, delivery driver, who advised he was dispatched to deliver food to the 6400 block of Jefferson Pl. in Glen Burnie. When he arrived and knocked on the door, there was no response. He was then approached by an unknown black male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt who pointed a long gun at him and demanded that the driver drop his money on the ground. the victim placed $100 on the ground and the suspect took it before fleeing the scene.

On 03/28/20, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers responded to Easy Moon Bistro & Sushi for a report of a robbery. Officers spoke with the victim, delivery driver, who advised that earlier that evening he was dispatched to deliver food to the 6400 block of Jefferson Place in Glen Burnie. When he arrived he was advised by the residents that nobody there ordered food. As he returned to his car he was approached by an unknown black male who brandished what he believed was a long gun and pointed it at his head. This victim was able to flee the scene before the suspect was able to steal anything.

On 4/15/2020 Detectives investigating the robbery were able to identify the suspect as Anthony Ronald Stoddard Jr., 26, of the 6400 block of Mt. Vernon Lane in Glen Burnie.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Stoddard in all 4 robberies.

On the morning of 4/16/2020 Detectives executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence. Detectives arrested Stoddard at the residence and recovered a total of six long guns, including one that had been sawed off and was shorter than the legal minimum.

