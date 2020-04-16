NEX and Commissary Announce Special Hours for Active Duty and Their Dependents, and Patrons 60 and Older Effective Friday, April 17, 2020

Effective Friday, April 17, Active Duty Military members and their dependents will be allowed exclusive access at the NEX and Commissary for the first 60 minutes of normal operating hours on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Eligible patrons aged 60 years or older will be allowed exclusive access for the first 60 minutes of normal operating hours at the NEX on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; and at the Commissary on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Both facilities will be open to all otherwise eligible patrons beginning the second hour of operations on all days the facility is open.

Existing handicap access hours and arrangements will remain unchanged for both facilities. This restriction continues to apply to the “mall” area of the NEX, the food court, and the pharmacy pickup window and waiting area. Purchase limits for hard to stock items will remain in place and enforced by store staff for all patrons regardless of when they shop.

The reason for this restriction remains to protect the force and minimize community transmission of COVID19. The policy change balances protection for the most vulnerable among us and our active duty service members and their families while providing vital access to vendors.