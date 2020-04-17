Two Injured, One Flown to Trauma Center After Motor Vehicle Accident in Lexington Park

April 17, 2020

On Friday, April 17, 2020, at approximately 8:35 a.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to Midway Drive and Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle accident with one patient unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a t-bone style collision, with one driver unconscious and trapped in the vehicle.

Firefighters extricated the patient in under 5 minutes.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. The second patient was transported to a nearby landing zone, where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed and transported the patient to an area trauma center with unknown injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently handling the crash.




